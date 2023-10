Il record di Franco Armani: 19esimo derby vinto, superati due colossi del River!

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 8: Franco Armani (C) of River Plate catches the ball next to teammates Marcelo Herrera (L) and Leandro Gonzalez Pires (R) during a match between River Plate and Talleres as part of Copa de la Liga Profesional 2023 at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 8, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)