Scozzesi a Wembley: lo 0-0 degli Europei è diventato il derby della variante Delta

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 18: Scotland fans react as they support their team in the Euro 2020 game against England on June 18, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. England V Scotland is not only the oldest fixture in the world, they have also played one another more than any other two international teams. Their first encounter was played in 1872 at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow and their 115th match today at Wembley for Euro 2020. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)