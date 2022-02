Brutto episodio nel Campionato Primavera, lunga squalifica per l’attaccante classe 2003

VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Federico Caia of Hellas Verona competes for the ball with Milos Kerkez of AC Milan during the Primavera 1 match between Hellas Verona U19 and AC Milan U19 at Antistadio Guido Tavellin on November 07, 2021 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/AC Milan via Getty Images)