L’America’s Cup quasi sicuramente in Europa: è derby fra Barcellona e Malaga

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 31: A group departs on an Explore 'America's Cup' yacht for a trip around the harbour on December 31, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland moved to the orange traffic light setting of New Zealand's new COVID-19 Protection Framework at 11.59 pm on Thursday, December 30. Aucklanders are now able to enjoy most activities including the traditional travel out of the city for the holiday season leaving the remainder to enjoy recreational activities in the city. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)