Barcellona, il calcio arabo bussa alla porta di Martin Braithwaite

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 15: Martin Braithwaite of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on August 15, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. FC Barcelona will host between 20,000 and 22,0000 fans in the stadium as the Regional government has authorised a capacity of 30 percent with the requirement to maintain a meter and a half distance between people or groups of people who have tickets. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)