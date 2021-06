Il curioso caso di Kaku Kanga… e della mamma scomparsa prima della sua nascita

ROSTOV ON DON, RUSSIA - MAY 7: Kaku Gelor Kanga of Rostov Rostov on Don battles for the ball with Keisuke Honda of PFC CSKA Moscow during the Russian Cup Semi-Final match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Rostov Rostov on Don at the Olimp-2 Stadium on May 7, 2013 in Rostov on Don, Russia. (Photo by Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images)