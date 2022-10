Colonia, derby del Reno a tutto Kainz: segna su rigore, fa fallo da rigore e viene espulso…

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 09: Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Monchengladbach scores their team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln at Borussia-Park on October 09, 2022 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images)