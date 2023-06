VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 11: FC Barcelona (L) and Deportivo Alaves (R) players observe one minute of silence in honor of Angola victims prior to start the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at Estadio de Mendizorroza on February 11, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)