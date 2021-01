Derby paulista in finale di Libertadores: Santos, il discorso “alla nazione” di Pelè e Neymar

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 22: A general view of a street work of art by Luis Bueno, known as BuenoCaos, that depicts soccer player Pelé hugging soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva as a tribute to the player during his 80th birthday on October 22, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bueno recreates his street poster art by referring to a classic photo of Pelé kissing Muhammad Ali during his farewell to the football games. He started making this art 10 years ago and in celebration of Pelé's 80th birthday he has created new versions and displayed them throughout the city of São Paulo. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)