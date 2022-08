Fayza, la mamma di Mbappé: “Le cose di Kylian e di Neymar sono gestite bene internamente”

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 13: Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain speak before a penalty kick during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC at Parc des Princes on August 13, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)