Fenerbahce, Vitor Pereira a rischio: ma sarà in panchina nel derby con il Besiktas

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 30: Vitor Pereira, head coach of 1860 Muenchen looks dejected after the Second Bundesliga Playoff second leg match betweenTSV 1860 Muenchen and Jahn Regensburg at Allianz Arena on May 30, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)