Iker Casillas: “La famosa conferenza stampa anti-Barça di Mourinho? Ero con lui al 200%”

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 02: Goalkeeper Iker Casillas (L) and teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (R) warm up while head coach Jose Mourinho walks around them during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Galatasaray AS at the Valdebebas training ground on April 2, 2013 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)