Il guanto d’oro, Guillermo de Amores: “Roma? Sarebbe un passo in avanti. Sull’Uruguay…”

CALI, COLOMBIA - DECEMBER 01: Deiber Caicedo of Deportivo Cali passes the ball during a round of sixteen second leg match between Deportivo Cali and Velez as part of Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2020 at Deportivo Cali Stadium on December 01, 2020 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Luis Robayo - Pool/Getty Images)