Juanmi, idolo dei tifosi Betis: “Sogno un derby in finale di Europa League contro il Siviglia”

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 23: Juan Miguel Jimenez 'Juanmi' of Real Betis Balompie celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga Santander match between CA Osasuna and Real Betis at Estadio El Sadar on September 23, 2021 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)