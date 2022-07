La stella non brilla più: Luuk De Jong, resta solo quel gol nel derby…

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 27: Luuk de Jong of Netherlands celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between the Netherlands and Latvia at the Amsterdam Arena on March 27, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In a government-backed initiative 5,000 ticket-holders will be allowed watch the match provided they have tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)