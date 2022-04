L’arbitro di Augsburg-Mainz: “Ho dato rigore ma non c’era, scusatemi…”

BOCHUM, GERMANY - DECEMBER 11: Referee, Matthias Jollenbeck disallows a goal scored by Marius Wolf of Borussia Dortmund after a VAR review during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on December 11, 2021 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)