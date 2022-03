Le magliette dello Schalke 04 senza la scritta Gazprom: boom di vendite!

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 26: A detailed view of a plain FC Schalke 04 shirt after the club removed the logo of its main sponsor GAZPROM from its jerseys in view of the recent events in the Ukraine during the Second Bundesliga match between Karlsruher SC and FC Schalke 04 at BBBank Wildpark on February 26, 2022 in Karlsruhe, Germany. Schalke has decided to remove the logo of its main sponsor GAZPROM from its jerseys in view of the recent events in the Ukraine. Instead the lettering 'Schalke 04' will appear on the players chest. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)