L’Europeo degli autogol, sono già 6: il record nella fase a gironi 3 anni fa, 10

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JUNE 22: Samet Akaydin of Turkiye misplaces a back-pass to teammate Altay Bayindir (not pictured) which results in an own-goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)