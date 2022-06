Liam Gallagher rimette a posto il derby e dimentica Cantona: “Il più grande del City? Aguero”

30 May 1999: Oasis rock star Liam Gallagher a devoted Manchester City fan waves to the crowds during the Nationwide Division Two Play-Off Final match against Gillingham played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The match finished in a 2-2 draw after extra-time and in the penalty shoot-out Manchester City won 3-1 and were promoted to Division One. Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport