Manchester derby, ten Hag “Casemiro, corsa contro il tempo” – Guardiola “United tosto”

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1487800863, 1705851159) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United (L) and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City. Manchester United and Manchester City meet in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on October 29,2023 in Manchester, England. ***LEFT IMAGE*** BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Manchester Cityat St James' Park on September 27, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)