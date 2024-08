Manchester United, il mercato a pochi giorni dal derby: “Fofana? Meglio Ugarte…”

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 10: Manuel Ugarte #4 of Paris Saint-Germain goes for the head jump against Oumar Diakite #22 of Stade de Reims during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims at Parc des Princes on March 10, 2024 in Paris, France.(Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)