Miranda, entrataccia nel derby: anche i tifosi del Betis condannano il loro giocatore…

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 21: Juan Miranda of Real Betis is escorted off the pitch by teammate Luiz Felipe after receiving a red card from Match Referee Jesus Gil Manzano during the LaLiga Santander match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 21, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)