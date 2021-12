Niente giallo: Casemiro non mancherà l’appuntamento con il derby

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - DECEMBER 04: Luka Jovic of Real Madrid celebrates with teammates Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and M David Alaba after scoring their side's second goal during the La Liga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Reale Arena on December 04, 2021 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)