Palmeiras, derby in finale: Gustavo Gomez “Una delle partite più importanti della mia vita”

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 15: Gustavo Gómez of Palmeiras wears a cap after suffering an injury on the head during a quarter final second leg match between Palmeiras and Libertad as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on December 15, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)