Partizan, si infortuna il simbolo Pantic: “Salta il derby”, ma mancano 3 settimane…

BELGRADE, SERBIA - APRIL 25: Danilo Pantic (R) of Partizan is challenged by Filip Stojkovic (L) of Crvena Zvezda during the Super League match between FK Crvena Zvezda and FK Partizan at stadium Rajko Mitic on April 25, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)