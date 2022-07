Rivaldo, pronostico sbagliato: il derby lo ha vinto il San Paolo…

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 30: (L-R) Brazilian formers football players Ronaldo Nazario, Cafu, Luizao and Rivaldo pose for photographers during a ceremony organized by Brazilian Football Confederation to honor 2002 FIFA World Champions on the 20th anniversary at Fairmont Hotel on June 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)