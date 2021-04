Superlega, ecco la simpatica risposta dello Spartak Mosca: “Campioni d’Europa 2018…”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 09: Zelimkhan Bakayev, Andre Schurrle, Nail Umyarov, Roman Zobnin and Ayrton Lucas of FC Spartak Moscow celebrate during the Russian Football League match between FC Spartak Moscow and FC Krylia Sovetov Samara on November 9, 2019 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)