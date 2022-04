Tifosi Schalke, perdono 4-1 a Brema ma ritrovano il sorriso in treno: Derby Hoger ehi ehi…!

DORTMUND, GERMANY - OCTOBER 20: Marco Hoeger of Schalke scores his team's second goal against Sven Bender of Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 at Signal Iduna Park on October 20, 2012 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)