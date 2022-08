Tuchel stuzzica Conte prima del derby: “A lui credo poco…”

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1409215190, 1398697273 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Manager Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea (L) and Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur manager. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on August 14,2022 in London, England. ***LEFT IMAGE*** LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: Manager Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea looks on prior to his team's preseason friendly match against Club América at Allegiant Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** NORWICH, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Antonio Conte, the Tottenham Hotspur manager looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at Carrow Road on May 22, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)