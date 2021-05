Tutto in un derby: River a testa alta senza 15 positivi, il Boca vince ai rigori e si regala Cavani!

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MAY 16: Carlos Izquierdoz of Boca Juniors celebrates with goalkeeper Agustín Rossi after scoring a goal during a penalty shoot out as part of a quarter final match of Copa De La Liga Profesinal 2021 beteween Boca Juniors and River Plate at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on May 16, 2021 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo - Pool/Getty Images)