Un pari e l’infortunio a Dani Alves: termina così il derby Paulista di Hernan Crespo

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - MAY 12: Luis Manuel Orejuela of Sao Paulo celebrates with his head coach Hernan Crespo after scoring the first goal of his team during a match between Rentistas and Sao Paulo as part of group E of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021 at Centenario Stadium on May 12, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images)