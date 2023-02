Verso il derby degli sceicchi: Jassim Al Thani pronto ad aumentare l’offerta per il Manchester United

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 24: Presentation for Easter De Faust and Harry Bentley winning the 1850m H.H.The Emir's Silver Sword race, (Second from left, Trainer Jassim Mohammed Ghazali Jahromi, Jockey Harry Bentley and second from right, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar) at Al Rayyan Racecourse on February 24, 2018 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images)