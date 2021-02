Come nel derby di Verona? Lazarevic sogna un nuovo sgambetto a Mandorlini a Legnago…

VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Dejan Lazarevic of AC Chievo Verona with his tem - mates celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2013 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)