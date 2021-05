Le scuse di un tifoso romanista a DDD dopo gli insulti a Guerini: “Ho imparato la lezione”

ROME, ITALY - APRIL 03: UC Sampdoria captain Simone Trimboli wears a shirt to commemorate the Lazio youth Daniel Guerini who tragically died in a car accident prior to the Primavera 1 TIM match between SS Lazio U19 and UC Sampdoria U19 at on April 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)