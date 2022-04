Antonio Nocerino: “Milan? Dybala up-grade, al posto di Kessie sarei rimasto…”

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - JULY 22: Franck Kessie #8 of Team Ivory Coast battles for possession with Salem Aldawsari #14 and Abdulbasit Hindi #2 of Team Saudi Arabia during the Men's First Round Group D match between Cote d'Ivoire and Saudi Arabia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at International Stadium Yokohama on July 22, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)