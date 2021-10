Pazzo Milan: va sotto di due reti, recupera e vince nel finale

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 16: Davide Calabria, Rafael Leao, Fikayo Tomori, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (obscured), Olivier Giroud and Sandro Tonali of AC Milan celebrate with fans after their sides victory in the Serie A match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 16, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)