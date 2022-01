Venezia, Collauto: “Ci troviamo in una situazione di disagio e poca chiarezza”

SALERNO, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Venezia FC players entering the pitch for the warm up before the Serie A match between US Salernitana and Venezia FC at Stadio Arechi on January 06, 2022 in Salerno, Italy. US Salernitana team counted at least 9 positive players due to the Sars Cov19 Omicron variant expansion. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)