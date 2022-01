Fluminense, atto d’accusa: il Flamengo vuol portare il derby Fla-Flu a Brasilia

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 08: Aerial view of Nilton Santos stadium ahead of Copa America Brazil 2021 on June 08, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After a controversial decision, CONMEBOL determined Brazil will host the next Copa America from June 13 to July 11. The tournament, initially planned to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina, will be organized by Brazil, a country hit hard by coronavirus and a political crisis. Host Cities will be Rio de Janeiro, Cuiaba, Goiania and Brasilia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)