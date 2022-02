Toro, Buongiorno voleva il giallo per esserci al derby: ma l’arbitro resta impassibile…

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 12: Alessandro Buongiorno of Torino FC reacts as Vanja Milinkovic-Savic of Torino FC is shown a yellow card by the referee Federico Dionisi for a foul on Nicola Sansone of Bologna FC which lead to a penalty for the visitors during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 12, 2021 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)