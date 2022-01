Casillas e Canizares, il 2021 è stato l’anno dei divorzi…dei portieri!

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 10: Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is presented with the 'Gran Cruz de la Orden al Merito Deportivo' award (Sport Merit Royal Order Award) from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy watched by Iker's girlfriend Sara Carbonero at the Moncloa palace on November 10, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)