La Svizzera fa cucù alla Francia…

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - JUNE 28: (L - R) Olivier Giroud, Presnel Kimpembe and Adrien Rabiot of France look dejected after losing in the penalty shoot out in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena on June 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Mihai Barbu - Pool/Getty Images)