Ex Serie A – Ampadu top, Kiwior Flop! E Kalinic…

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 26: Edin Dzeko and Cengiz Under of Fenerbahce SK walk through the players tunnel prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 match between Fenerbahce SK and PFC Ludogorets 1945 at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on October 26, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Lars Baron - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)