Ettore Messina, nessun derby con l’interista Melli: “Nicolò è stato fantastico…”

MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 19: Nicolo Melli, #9 of AX Armani Exchange Milan in action during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Play Off Game 1 match between AX Armani Exchange Milan and Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Mediolanum Forum on April 19, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)