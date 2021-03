Addio al “Maracanã”: si chiamerà Stadio Pelé

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 16: An aerial view of the Maracana stadium illuminated in blue amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 16, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Maracana stadium is 70 years old and to celebrate the date it received special lighting that alludes to the Flamengo and Fluminense teams, managers of the stadium. Simultaneously with the stadium, the statue of Christ, the Redeemer also received blue lighting, a color that symbolizes health workers who work tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)