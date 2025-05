SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 13: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Women's Giant Slalom in the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships at Zwölferkogel on February 13, 2025 in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)