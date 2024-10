NAPLES, ITALY - NOVEMBER 25: Diego Armando Maradona junior attends the inauguration of the statue of Domenico Sepe dedicated to Maradona and exhibited near the stadium on November 25, 2021 in Naples, Italy. A year on after the football star's death, Maradona is still the idol of all Neapolitans, marked by tributes all over the city. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)