Dopo il caos del derby di Barcellona: l’arbitro Mateu Lahoz potrebbe smettere a fine stagione

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 31: Vinicius Souza of RCD Espanyol receives a red card from Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after fouling Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona, who lies on the floor, during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at Spotify Camp Nou on December 31, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)