E se Bellingham avesse segnato il 4-3 del derby con “quella” rovesciata?

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 10: Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Jude Bellingham during the Super Copa de Espana semi-final match between Real Madrid CF and Atletico Madrid at Al-Awwal Park on January 10, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)