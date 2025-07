England's forward #18 Chloe Kelly celebrates past Spain's goalkeeper #13 Catalina Coll (L) after successfully scoring the final penalty during the penalty shootout in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 final football match between England and Spain at the St. Jakob-Park Stadium in Basel, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)