COLOGNE, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 01: Toni Kroos, German former football player, looks on during the first matchday of the Icon League at Lanxess Arena on September 01, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. The Icon League, was founded in November last year. The aim of the small-sided indoor soccer league is to maximise the highlights of the game and create an innovative football spectacle. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)